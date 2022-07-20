KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Dozens of officers showed up to support one of their own as they mourn his death.

With their lights on, motorcycle officers led the way on 18th Street at Interstate-70 this morning.

The escort surrounded an ambulance transporting fallen North Kansas City Officer Daniel Vasquez to a funeral home as his family prepares for his memorial.

You can watch much of the procession in the video player at the top of the page.

Funeral arrangements for Vasquez have not yet been announced.

Thousands of dollars have already been donated to a fund set up to help Vasquez’s family.

Vasquez died Tuesday after a gunman shot him during a traffic stop in North Kansas City.

Prosecutors charged 24-year-old Joshua Rocha with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Vasquez’s murder.

