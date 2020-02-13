Dozens of local school districts cancel classes for Thursday due to frigid temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several school districts have canceled classes for Thursday due to slick roads and freezing temperatures.

Snow fell throughout most of the day Wednesday, and as temperatures fall, roads have the potential to get icy overnight.

Many districts, however, are citing the dangerous wind chills expected Thursday morning. The temperature will feel like -15 in the morning.

