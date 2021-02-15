Dozens of people forced into the cold because of broken water pipe and flooded basement

RAYTOWN, Mo. — A broken water pipe forced dozens of senior citizens out into the cold Monday morning. It happened at Temple Heights Manor near East 55th Street and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The broken pipe flooded the basement with five feet of water. The water then froze. Temple Heights Manor says the building’s boiler then quit working, so there wasn’t heat to the 10-floor building. Crews also inspected the building to make sure the water didn’t cause any damage, or electrical issues.

Dozens of people living in the building were evacuated and taken to nearby Graceway Church. Building owners are now working to figure out where everyone will stay until repairs are made. Firefighters say it will take several days to get everything repaired.