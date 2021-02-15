Dozens of Raytown seniors evacuated after frozen pipe bursts at living facility

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Clutching her small dog, Bella, in the parking lot of her high-rise apartment building, Jeanne Bernhardt reflected on an eventful Monday.

“Well, I woke up this morning to no heat and no hot water, so I figured something was up,” Bernhardt told FOX4.

The subzero temperatures caused a pipe to burst near the boiler room at the Temple Heights Manor senior living facility, which meant on one of the coldest mornings of the year, longtime residents were forced to evacuate.

“The sprinkler line to the building had ruptured in the basement of the building,” said Dep. Mike Hunley with the Raytown Fire Department. “It was dumping water into that basement.”

Jeanne Bernhardt and other longtime residents had to evacuate.

“Five feet of water down in the boiler room, a pipe burst,” Bernhardt said. “With this cold, you can’t stop that. Nature has its way of doing things.”

Some of the residents were immediately relocated to the Graceway Church, next to the apartment complex. Bernhardt and others will spend Monday night, at least, at a hotel near the stadiums.

Hunley believes it will be at least a day or two before the residents can move back in.