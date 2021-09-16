Dozens of teenagers exposed to COVID-19 at weekend cheer clinic in Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An event organized to give students a reason to cheer is instead forcing high schoolers into quarantine.

A Kansas State High School Athletics Association cheer clinic was held at Spring Hill High School on Sept. 9. The event was supposed to help cheerleaders boost spirit when they returned to their schools. Instead, everyone who attended the clinic was exposed to COVID-19.

A letter to Kansas City, Kansas, cheer parents said the Johnson County Health Department was notified after three people who attended the clinic tested positive for COVID-19. After investigating, it said that according to the health department, everyone in attendance should assume they were exposed to the virus.

The Kansas City, Kansas School District said members of its cheer squads were at the clinic. The Unified Government Public Health Department gave the district specific instructions to those cheerleaders. It’s different than the district’s usual protocol.

According to KCKPS, anyone who attends a school in KCK, is not fully vaccinated, and attended the clinic can choose between two options:

Quarantine for 14 days Monitor for symptoms of illness No testing is required with this option Return to school and activities on Sept. 24

Quarantine for 10 days Get a PCR test between Sept. 16 and Sept. 18 If test is negative, and no symptoms, return to school and activities on Sept. 20 Monitor for symptoms through Sept. 23



The district said families can pick up a free test kit from their school or at the former Kmart location at 7836 State Ave. After registering online and collecting the sample, completed tests can be dropped off at the location where you got the test.

Tests must be returned no later than 2pm on Friday, September 17, 2021, in order to receive test results by Monday, September 20, 2021.

Testing is also free through the Wyandotte County Unified Government Public Health Department.

If you child attended the cheer clinic, but a lab test confirmed they already had COVID-19 in the past 90 days, they do not need to quarantine, unless they have COVID-19 symptoms. You must provide documented proof to the school district to COVID.STUDENT@kckps.org. The school nurse will review this documentation.