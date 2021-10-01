Dozens of volunteers spend days searching for missing people in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new push to find missing people is underway across the Kansas City metro. At least 20 organizations have joined the SearchKC effort. It began Thursday and will continue through October 2, 2021. This is the fourth year for the massive search.

Dozens of volunteers spent time passing out posters and pictures of people in the metro who have been reported missing. They hope to gather information about as many missing people as possible and work to find them.

Organizers said volunteers were split into small groups and assigned to search different areas of the metro. Volunteers also worked to build an alliance with businesses, community leaders, and police, during the event.

Last year organizers hosted a virtual search for information because of the pandemic.