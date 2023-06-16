Uconn Xavier Coleman is charged in SM Parkway crash that injured two other people (Photo: Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)

OLATHE, Kan. — A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection to a crash early Thursday morning that left a 19-year-old man with critical injuries.

Uconn Xavier Coleman was charged with two counts of DUI aggravated battery, fleeing from police, driving while suspended and transporting an open container.

A Merriam police officer tried to stop Coleman, who was driving a black Ford Fusion around 1:35 a.m., but he did not stop.

As the Coleman tried to get away from the officer police said he hit a gray Honda Accord that was stopped in the intersection of Antioch and Shawnee Mission Parkway.

Police said Coleman suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested.

The 19-year-old driver of the Accord is hospitalized with critical injuries. A woman in the car suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Coleman is scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon for arraignment.