KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Drake and J. Cole will be extending their stay in Kansas City.

The For All the Dogs rapper added another Kansas City date to his It’s All A Blur Tour. He was already set to perform on March 2 and will perform on March 3 as well.

Drake is very familiar with the Kansas City area, as he’s performed in the city five different times, with his most recent being back in 2018, during his Aubrey and the Three Amigos Tour with former hip-hop group Migos.

J. Cole’s last stop in Kansas City was also back in 2018 as part his KOD Tour. It will be his second time performing Kansas City.

The Grammy-award winning artist announced started his tour in July with 21 Savage and ended it in October.

Cole now replaces 21 Savage during the continuation of the tour with the Big as the What? added to the tour name, which is an ode Drake and Cole’s song “First Person Shooter“ on Drake’s For All the Dogs album.

The pair also recently dropped another song called “Evil Ways” on Friday Night as part of his six-song EP Scary Hours 3.

The EP also includes another collaboration with KC-based producer Conductor Williams.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. You can purchase here.