Dramatic surveillance video shows serious two-vehicle crash in KCK that left six injured

*Warning: Video may be disturbing for some*

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Kansas City, Kansas sent six people to the hospital with serious injuries and left part of State Avenue closed for several hours.

Don Antonio’s, a restaurant nearby, caught the crash as it happened on its surveillance video that you can see in the video player above.

According to police, the crash happened at 75th and State Avenue just before 4 a.m. Both directions of traffic from 75th to 78th streets were closed to traffic for over 7 hours.

Neighbors told FOX4 around 4 a.m. they heard what sounded like a bomb going off.

When officers arrived, they learned two SUVs had crashed, leaving all six people in the vehicles injured. Five of the people had serious injuries but have since been upgraded to stable condition; the other was critically injured.

Police said none of the victims are under 16, but some of the occupants were teenagers.

Police said both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles, and a few other passengers were thrown from the vehicles.

Some of the wreckage was thrown more than 100 feet away. One of the SUVs involved also knocked down a light pole, and crews have been working to repair the traffic signal on State Avenue.

With all the occupants in the hospital, police are investigating and working to document the crash. They suspect excessive speed might have played a role in the wreck.

Five of the people involved are in stable condition and one remains in critical condition.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department released the following statement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

“We would like to say two things. First and most important, we pray for a full recovery for all the victims – both physically and mentally. Second, while this accident remains under investigation, the damage on scene would indicate that speed was a contributing factor. And to that we beg of you, please, please slow down. Your life is precious, but it is not indestructible. Speeding may seem freeing, but it takes lives and leaves others forever scarred. For yourself and those who love you, please don’t speed.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android