HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for booze-drinking volunteers.

It’s not a joke or a trick, Sheriff Dave Marshak says, but a way for his deputies to get much-needed training.

On Sunday, Sheriff Marshak put out a call on Facebook and Twitter, asking people to come to the station this week and partake in some alcoholic beverages. Deputies will even give volunteers a ride home.

Here’s the catch: before the ride home, the volunteers will assist the deputies test their field sobriety training.

These training sessions will be conducted Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoon. After the field sobriety check, volunteers will take a breathalyzer test to “determine (their) level of intoxication.”

Volunteers cannot have any alcohol-related arrests or pending criminal cases.