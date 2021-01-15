Drive-thru COVID-19 testing suspended in Olathe due to weather

OLATHE, Kan. — The Johnson County, KS Department of Health and Environment has suspended COVID-19 testing on Friday due to the weather.
The drive-thru clinic in Olathe will not be open for testing and people with appointments scheduled for Friday are asked to check their email and reschedule on their website.
COVID-19 tests are available for free for individuals who live or work in Johnson County, KS and results are available within three to four business days.
