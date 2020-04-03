Drive-thru tax service reduces health risks for customers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- The federal tax filing deadline has been extended to July,

but a lot of taxpayers want to get their returns filed now because they're expecting a refund.

A drive-thru tax service is reducing health risks for customers.

Businesses that remain open have had to adapt during the public health emergency.

And for tax preparers such as Julia Hampton, it's been a challenge because many clients are accustomed to sitting down and discussing their finances face-to-face.

That's hard to do in the social distancing era, so Hampton started a drive-thru accounting service.

Much of the discussion takes place over the phone, and clients simply drive up to her door to hand off documents, or receive a copy of their completed return to sign off on it.

"I have several people who have refunds, and I would like to get the money that is rightfully theirs, into their hands because they can all use it right now," Hampton said. "So the sooner I can get those tax returns done, the better."

Clients bring their own pen, and Hampton sanitizes a clipboard in-between customers.

Hampton said clients may have been a little apprehensive not having the personal hand holding, but she said many now prefer not having to get out of their car or climb stairs up to her office.

Filing your taxes now also can be important to make sure the IRS has correct bank account information for stimulus payments expected to be distributed next month.

Hampton said some who made more money in 2019 may want to wait, because stimulus payments are phased out based on higher income.