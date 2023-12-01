SHAWNEE, Kan. — The Shawnee, Kansas Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash Friday night that left a 9–year-old child seriously injured.

The crash, involving a white truck and black Sedan, was reported just before 7 p.m. near Johnson Drive and Bell Road.

Police said the driver of the white truck left the scene and the Shawnee Police K-9 Unit began a search and was successfully able to locate and apprehend the suspect.

The child victim was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in critical condition.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.