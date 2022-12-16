CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said they have located the truck and taken the driver into custody who struck a child who was getting off a school bus Thursday.

The incident occurred Thursday around 4:20 p.m. at 92 Highway and Cameron Road in Excelsior Springs when a 7-year-old boy was getting off the bus when the driver of a late 1990s, early 2000s, black Chevy S-10 pick-up truck struck him and fled the scene.

The boy who was hit is a student in the Excelsior Springs School District and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the boy was alert at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

