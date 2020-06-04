Driver crashes into large tree blocking Ward Parkway at 73rd Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storm that moved through Kansas City early Thursday morning knocked down a large tree along Ward Parkway, and that caused issues for at least two drivers.

The tree fell and blocked all three lanes of Ward Parkway between 73rd Street and 74th Street.

FOX4’s Marcus Officer was on his way to Overland Park before 5 a.m. when he noticed the tree blocking the road.

Officer said the area was dark and there were no signs alerting drivers of the down tree.

Two drivers crashed into the tree in separate incidents. The first driver was able to drive off. The second hit the middle of the tree and had to call for assistance. The driver of that vehicle is going to be okay, officials said.

Several other drivers came close to the tree but stopped in time.

Crews responded to the scene and removed the tree by 6 a.m.