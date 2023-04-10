KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are investigating after one person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

Police say a white Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Truman Road around 6:30 p.m. when it was hit east of Hardesty Avenue by a gray Honda Civic making a left turn into the gas station.

The collision caused the Ford to leave the road, strike a nearby electrical pole and overturn. The driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Honda was not hurt in the crash. Police say the driver of the Ford is currently in stable condition. Officers say impairment may have been a factor in the crash.