KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver suffered critical injuries in a crash that closed part of a Kansas City highway Tuesday morning.

Kansas City officers responded to U.S. 40 Highway and Interstate 435 around 7 a.m.

Officers determined that the driver of a white Chevrolet Tahoe was speeding in the westbound lanes of I-435. The driver missed the curve at U.S. 40 Highway and lost control of the SUV.

The SUV left the highway and hit a light pole before continuing into the median where it rolled. A section of U.S. 40 Highway closed for a short time as emergency crews cleared the crash.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

