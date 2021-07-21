Driver dead after crashing car into building overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just after midnight, police responded to a one vehicle crash near US 71 Highway and Longview Road.

Police say the driver of a silver Lincoln Zephyr lost control on a roundabout after taking the exit ramp from US 71 Highway.

The driver took the exit at high speed and continued through the red light at Red Bridge Road and the ramp to Longview Road.

When the driver lost control at the round-about, went off the roadway on the south side, through a chain link fence and into a building.

After impact, the vehicle burst into flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. They were the only person in the vehicle.