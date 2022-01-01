Driver dead after crashing into snow plow on I-435 in Wyandotte County

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol reports one man is dead after a driver rear-ended a snow plow on Interstate 435 early on Saturday morning.

Online reports show the deadly crash happened at 1:55 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate, just south of Leavenworth Road.

According to KHP, the snow plow was treating the road when it was hit for an “unknown reason from the rear at highway speeds.”

The crash log shows the man killed was 20-year-old Ernesto Lopez of Platte City, Missouri. The snow plow driver suffered suspected minor injuries, there were no passengers in either vehicle.