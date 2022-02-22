KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said one person is dead in a single vehicle crash on State Highway 350 late Monday night.

According to the police, an eastbound grey Honda Accord driving at a high rate of speed lost control on the highway and drove off the roadway to the left, then the right into a concrete culvert.

The vehicle made its way back onto the roadway where the driver was found dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has no yet been released.

