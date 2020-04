INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A driver is dead after striking a guardrail near Truman Road and Alexander Road on April 10.

The crash happened at 10:34 a.m. Police stated the driver of a Lexus heading west struck a guardrail at the end of a bridge.

The driver was the only one in the car. The person died of their injuries.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.