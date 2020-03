KANSAS CITY, — One person is dead following a crash that happened along Ward Parkway Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened just before 2 p.m. along the northbound lanes of Ward Parkway near East 55th Street.

Police said the driver was speeding, lost control and hit a large tree.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

According to police, the driver died at the scene of the crash. They were not wearing a seat belt.