KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of the stolen vehicle that crashed into an SUV and pole Monday died in the hospital, police said.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, the driver in the stolen white GMC pickup truck was speeding, ran a red light and hit the SUV on 39th Street and Benton Avenue.

After crashing into the other vehicle, the pickup truck then crashed into a pole, sending both drivers to the hospital.

This marks the 36th fatal crash in Kansas City in 2022, up from 22 at this point in 2021.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

