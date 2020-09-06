Driver dies following crash in Kansas City late Friday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver involved a single-vehicle crash on Friday night passed away on Saturday according to Kansas City police.

KCPD says that at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, the man was driving fast in a silver Acura north on Holmes near 127th when he left the roadway, striking two two chevron poles and a tree.

Emergency responders pulled him out of the vehicle and took him to a hospital with critical injuries. Police say he died at the hospital.

This is Kansas City’s 74th traffic death of 2020, compared with 53 at this time in 2019.

