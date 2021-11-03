Driver dies following weekend crash involving Wyandotte County Sheriff deputy

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died following a crash over the weekend involving a deputy with the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, a Wyandotte County Sheriff deputy was responding to a shooting call just before 12:30 p.m. in a marked patrol car with lights and sirens on.

The deputy was involved in crash at 90th Street and Parallel Parkway .

The other driver involved in the incident was reported to have died from their injuries on Sunday at an area hospital.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating the crash.