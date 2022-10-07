KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A second person has died following a two-vehicle crash earlier this week involving a suspect that was running from Kansas City, Missouri, police.

A KCPD officer was attempting to give a citation to the driver of a black Cadillac that was seen doing doughnuts just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the intersection of Truman Road and Grand Boulevard.

The suspect driver then began speeding north on Grand where it slammed into the rear of a Chevy pickup that was stopped, according to police.

KCPD reports after the impact, the Chevy struck a traffic light pole and the Cadillac struck a light pole where it then caught fire.

The officer that attempted to stop the suspect vehicle arrived at the crash scene and extinguished the fire and attempted first aid, according to police.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries. A passenger was also taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. He has been identified as 25-year-old Andres Munguia, of Kansas City, Kansas.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. KCPD said he died from his injuries Thursday afternoon. He has been identified as 54-year-old Jeffrey D. Cross, of Independence, Missouri.

