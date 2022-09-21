BELTON, Mo. — The Belton, Missouri Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred late Wednesday morning and left one person dead.

Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.

Police said the driver of a Dodge Dakota had passed a commercial vehicle on the inside shoulder after the reduction from 3 to 2 lanes. The drive of the Dodge lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital by Belton EMS. Police said the driver later died after succumbing to injuries.

The identity of the driver is not being released at this time.

Anyone with additional witness information is asked to contact (816) 331-1500.

