KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Wednesday afternoon.

Kansas City police says officers were stopped at a traffic signal at E. 95th Terrace and Bannister Road just before 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a white Nissan Quest passed them on the right shoulder, running the red light.

The driver of the Nissan then collided with a traffic signal pole, according to KCPD. The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

No name has been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.