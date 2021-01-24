Driver dies in crash at Kansas City railroad crossing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City say a driver who appeared to try and beat a train through a crossing was hit and killed after midnight on Sunday.

KCPD says this crash happened near Prospect and 85th Street at about 1:15 a.m. The railroad crossing arm was down with flashing red lights activated. A driver in a maroon Chevrolet Impala was headed east, and pulled into the westbound lanes of 85th Street to cross ahead of a southbound Union Pacific train.

The train struck the Impala, dragging it for about 60 feet before pushing it into gravel in between the tracks. The driver was the only person in the Impala and died at the scene. Investigators haven’t identified them yet.

Police say two train engineers weren’t hurt, and the train has minor damage. This is the fourth deadly crash in Kansas City for 2021.