Driver dies in crash on I-435 in Overland Park after quickly switching lanes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A driver is dead and another is injured after a crash on eastbound I-435 at the 69 Highway ramp, according to a statement from the Overland Park Police Department.

Police responded to what witnesses said looked like a very serious crash at 1:54 p.m. on Aug. 13. They found a driver who was dead after being ejected.

The driver has been identified as Simon Wilmot, of Olathe, Kansas.

Wilmot was traveling eastbound in a Dodge when he made a sudden attempt to switch lanes to try and reach the exit ramp, witnesses told police. He lost control of the vehicle, which struck a crash barrier at the interchange.

The Dodge spun and struck another vehicle, also traveling eastbound. That driver had minor injuries.

Access to U.S. 69 from eastbound I-435 was temporarily closed.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Overland Park Police Traffic Safety Unit at 913-890-1482.