Driver dies in fiery crash near 39th and Indiana in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person is dead after a one-vehicle crash at the intersection of 39th Street and Indiana Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police were called to the deadly crash just before 5 a.m. on Sept. 3. When they arrived, officers learned a gray Ford Mustang was traveling west on 39th at a high speed when the vehicle went airborne.

The driver didn’t have control upon landing and crashed into a tree on the left hand side of the road. The Mustang caught fire.

Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The driver’s identity has not been released at this time.