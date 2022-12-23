KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say an SUV driver died early Friday morning while trying to exit from eastbound I-435 to southbound I-49.

A crash report says the deadly rollover happened just after 3:30 a.m. The victim was the only person involved in the crash. They were driving a purple Nissan Murano and failed to negotiate a curve, going off the right side of the roadway.

Crash investigators say the SUV overturned several times before coming to a stop underneath the I-435 bridge. They say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The driver was taken to a hospital but died from their injuries.

KCPD hasn’t identified the victim yet and says this is the 87th deadly crash it’s investigated in 2022.