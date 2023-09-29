KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a driver in a one-car crash died Thursday night after losing control and hitting a large tree.

The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at E. 53rd Street and Brookside Boulevard, close to Countryside Park.

KCPD says the driver was headed south and going fast in a Chevrolet Cobalt on Brookside before losing control and veering off the roadway to the left. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Investigators haven’t identified the driver yet.