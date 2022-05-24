EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — One person is dead after being ejected from their vehicle in a crash on US 69 and Jesse James Road Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Richard Dobbins, 30, of Excelsior Springs, failed to yield at an intersection and struck a 2012 Nissan on the passenger side at about 10:19 a.m. The Nissan then struck the front of a 2019 Chevrolet.

Dobbins’ vehicle overturned into a ditch and he was ejected. Dobbins was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report indicates that Dobbins was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

