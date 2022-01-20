Driver has life-threatening injuries after rollover crash at 45th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one woman with life-threatening injuries.

The crash was reported just before 6 p.m. at 45th Street and Prospect Avenue.

Police said the driver of a silver Ford Escape was traveling south on Prospect, at a very high rate of speed, in the center turn lane.

The driver lost control, according to police, and went off the roadway. Once off the roadway, the driver struck a fence, sheared off a pole, struck a large metal sign pole and the vehicle flipped an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its roof in the parking lot near the intersection.

Once the driver was rescued from the vehicle she was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police.