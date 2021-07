KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Doctors are checking out a worker for the Missouri Department of Transportation after a driver hit his truck.

It happened Friday morning on the ramp from Little Blue Parkway to I-470.

MoDOT said the driver tried to pass the MoDOT employee on the ramp. The motorist drove past the buffer equipment and hit the MoDOT employee’s dump truck.

MoDOT has not released the extent of the driver’s injuries at this time.