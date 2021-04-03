Driver hospitalized after running railroad crossing, hit by train in Lafayette County

BATES CITY, Mo. — A Bates City man has serious injuries after running a railroad crossing and being struck by a train in Lafayette County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened just before 3 p.m. Friday on Love Road, just south of Old Highway 40 between Oak Grove and Bates City.

Investigators say the 23-year-old driver crossed the tracks while the warning lights were flashing. That’s when his vehicle was hit by a Kansas City Southern train.

The driver of the vehicle was rushed to a metro hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.