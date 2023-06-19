INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A driver is hospitalized in a Monday morning crash.
Kansas City police responded to East 90th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11 a.m.
They found a Mazda 6 and a Honda had collided. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash.
Investigators determined the driver of the Mazda changed lanes because a FedEx truck had stopped to make a delivery. The two cars crashed.
Police said officers are trying to determine which lane the Honda was in at the time of the crash.