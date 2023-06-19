INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A driver is hospitalized in a Monday morning crash.

Kansas City police responded to East 90th Street and Blue Ridge Boulevard around 11 a.m.

They found a Mazda 6 and a Honda had collided. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but the driver of the Honda suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was not injured in the crash.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Investigators determined the driver of the Mazda changed lanes because a FedEx truck had stopped to make a delivery. The two cars crashed.

Police said officers are trying to determine which lane the Honda was in at the time of the crash.