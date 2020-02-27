Driver in critical condition after car flips, crashes into apartment during police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a car involved in a police chase and a passenger have both been taken to the hospital after the car flipped and ran into the side of an apartment building.

The driver, a man, is in critical condition, Sgt. Bill Mahoney with the KCPD told FOX4. The passenger, a woman, is in serious condition.

Police said officers attempted to arrest the man at 40th and Olive for a dangerous felony warrant. Mahoney said the man was wanted in connection to a homicide and had a gun.

During the operation, police attempted to box in the suspect’s care. However, the man rammed a police car and then drove off.

Driving down Cleveland near 45th Street, police say the driver lost control of his car, a dark-colored sedan, and hit a power pole, a wooden utility pole and an iron fence. The vehicle overturned at least once before hitting an apartment building and coming to a stop.

An officer then performed CPR on the driver before he was taken to the hospital.

There were people in the apartment building, but police said no pedestrians were injured.

The identities of those involved have not been made known.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more information is made available.