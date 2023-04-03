LOUISBURG, Kan. —One person is in custody after a driver crashed into a Miami County home late Sunday night.

Around 11:23 p.m. the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a call for an injury crash near N. 14th St. and Elm St. in Louisburg, Kansas.

When the Louisburg Police Department arrived on scene, officers learned an SUV had struck a home.

Authorities say a 2017 Toyota RAV4 was driving south on Elm Street at a high rate of speed. The driver hit a curve in the roadway just before N. 14th St. and entered into the sideyard of the home.

The vehicle then continued across N. 14th St. and hit an Evergy ground transformer before going airborne. The Toyota then struck a nearby home and ejected the driver. Police say the driver was taken to an area hospital with major injuries, but is expected to survive.

No one else was inside the SUV at the time of the crash. The home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside the home was hurt. The incident caused significant damage to the home and caused a temporary power outage.

Investigators believe the driver may have been impaired at the time of the crash. Anyone with additional information or surveillance video of the crash is encouraged to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 913-294-3232.

The crash is being investigated by the Louisburg Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.