LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department took one person into custody after two bicyclists were struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

Police officers responded to the incident around 7:30 p.m. in the area of W. 83rd Street and Woodland Road.

One victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other victim, a man, did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle involved was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving.

The crash remains under investigation.