Driver in Olathe crash with numerous injuries facing 12 charges

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors brought a dozen charges on Monday against a driver suspected of DUI who is accused in a crash that left 10 hospitalized on June 28, including two who were critically hurt.

Miguel Perez-Ramirez, 29, faces 10 counts of DUI aggravated battery and two counts of aggravated child endangerment.

The crash happened on a Sunday afternoon on Old 56 Highway near Harrison St. Five of the victims were minors, including a child born in 2016, according to court records.

“Nine of those had to be extricated by us, the fire department at the scene,” Olathe Fire Captain Mike Hall said when this story broke. “Hearts really go out to all those folks involved and we just hope for the best outcome.”

A total of four vehicles were involved. There was significant damage to two vehicles.

“Crashes like these don’t happen every day, very significant crash,” Hall said. “We just hope everyone’s okay.

Perez-Ramirez is due in court on Monday afternoon at 1:30. His bond was set at $250,000.