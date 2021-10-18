Driver in serious condition after crashing into pole

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a one vehicle collision on 22nd Street and Hardesty Avenue.

A maroon Chrysler Crossfire was traveling north on Hardesty Ave. at a very high rate of speed. The driver lost control, went off the road way and struck a wooden utility pole.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The pole was slit in half approximately 10 feet up the pole.

Evergy was on scene to handle repairs. No outage were reported from the damage, according to release.