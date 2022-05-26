KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is hospitalized after police say he ran a stop sign and hit the side of a semi.

The crash happened Thursday morning near N.E. 40th Street and N. Kimball Drive.

Investigators said the driver of a blue Ford Fusion was not wearing a seat belt when he hit the semi and suffered serious head injuries.

The driver of the semi did wear a seat belt and was not injured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.