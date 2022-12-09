KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Department is investigating a crash near East 92nd Street and Holmes Road that left one person injured.

Investigators said that a green Honda Civic was traveling southbound on Holmes Road in the second lane when a white Chevrolet HHR changed lanes and hit the left front side of the Honda.

The Chevrolet drove off of the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a hospital with critical injuries and is currently in serious condition.

The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

