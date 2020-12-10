Driver killed after car strikes tree in south Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed in a crash early Thursday in south Kansas City after their car traveled off the road and struck a tree, police said in a news release.

The one-vehicle wreck was reported about 12:45 a.m. at East 115th Terrace and Oak Street in south Kansas City.

Kansas City police said it appeared the car, a Nissan Altima, was traveling south on Oak Street at a high rate of speed when it left the road, struck a curb and then struck a large tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, was extricated and taken to a hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

The crash remained under investigation Thursday.

Police said it marked the 97th fatality reported this year. By this time last year, the city recorded 71 fatalities from crashes.