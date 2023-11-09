KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating impairment as the cause of a single-vehicle crash Thursday night that left one man dead and another injured.

The crash was reported just before 7 p.m. near Troost Avenue and President Avenue.

KCPD says the driver of a silver Saturn Vue was speeding north on Troost when he lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole guide wire and a large tree.

The driver was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and impairment is under investigation.

A passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries, according to police. He was wearing a seatbelt.