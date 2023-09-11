LOUISBURG, Kan. — One person is dead following a single-vehicle rollover crash in Miami County, Kansas.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the area of W. 311 Street and Spring Valley Road, just west of U.S. 69 Highway.

When deputies arrived on scene, they located a vehicle in a ditch. Deputies used CPR on the driver until EMS arrived, and the driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation into the crash has determined the driver of a 2004 Ford Explorer was heading east on 311th Street, when the driver left the roadway before coming back onto the roadway, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was ejected during the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified the deceased driver as Breann Nicole Bowley, 18, of Pleasanton, Kansas.

The crash remains under investigation.