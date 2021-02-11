Driver killed in crash on Little Blue Parkway in Independence, alcohol suspected

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One driver was killed and four others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Little Blue Parkway yesterday, according to a statement from police.

Officers responded to the crash just south of Truman Road at 8:22 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10. When they arrived, Independence police stated they found five people involved with injuries.

Investigators discovered that a Chevrolet Tahoe was heading south and crossed into the other lane. The SUV then hit a northbound Nissan Sentra, a compact car.

The driver and three other passengers in the Sentra were transported to the hospital. The driver died soon after. His identity has not been released at this time.

One of the passengers of the Sentra remains in critical condition, according to the police statement. Two other passengers had “significant injuries,” but they are in stable condition.

The driver of the Tahoe was also treated for significant injuries. He is also in stable condition, police stated.

Police said alcohol appears to be a contributing factor, but blood tests can take weeks to process.

No charges have been filed at this time.

FOX4 will continue to follow this story and report new information as it is made available.