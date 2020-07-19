Driver killed in early morning crash near I-35 and Broadway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was killed early Sunday morning following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 1:30 a.m. and learned there were actually two separate crashes.

Police say the driver of a grey Honda was traveling south on Interstate 35 at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic when they struck the front of a white Chrysler and then kept going. The four people in the Chrysler were not reported to have injuries.

The driver of the Honda went off the roadway and struck a large highway exit sign and continued down a grassy embankment and overturning, according to KCPD.

The driver of the Honda was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is unknown at this time if he was using a seat belt.